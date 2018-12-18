Adventure Bay cafe a Bruny Island special

Here is a chance to get a foot in the door of Tasmania’s tourism sector.

Located in the heart of Adventure Bay — Bruny Island’s most popular destination for visitors — this cafe enjoys a premium position next to the town’s general store, just a short walk from the Adventure Bay Community Hall and is mere meters from the beach.

The ground floor of the property includes the commercial kitchen, retail, serving space, bathroom facilities, as well as inside and outside customer seating.

The Penguin and Pardalote Cafe premises is offered for sale with outstanding tenants in place.

Since taking over the cafe in 2017, the tenants have built a highly successful fully licensed business that has become a key attraction for locals and visitors alike.

It is known for top-quality coffee, and the freshly made sweet and savoury crepes are menu highlights.

On the upper level of the building there is an open-plan accommodation space that is currently occupied by the tenants.

Visitor numbers to Bruny Island have boomed in recent years.

