COVID-19 boosts boutique regional hotels

Hoteliers report a strong upsurge in the popularity of regional boutique hotels and retreats, but the same strong performance can’t be said of city properties in the ongoing global pandemic.

Hotelier Jude Turner says her portfolio of Spicers Retreats on the eastern seaboard are profitable for the first time since she began amassing the collection more than 15 years ago.

Spicers Retreats’ chic smaller regional properties are operating at an unprecedented 95% occupancy, she said.

Spicers Peak Lodge at Maryvale just south of Queensland’s Gold Coast and Spicers Sangoma near NSW’s Blue Mountains are doing particularly well as leisure travellers opt for fresh air and big spaces.

Cashed up guests are happy to fork out more than $1400 per night per couple including gourmet meals, alcohol and leisure activities.

Spicers Hidden Vale in Queensland’s Grandchester region out past Ipswich is also reporting good business.