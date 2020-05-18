Resorts, luxury hotels anticipate post-coronavirus rush

Orpheus Island is booked out even before its reopening

Some of Australia’s wealthiest resort island and boutique hotel owners are anticipating a rush of new business as cashed-up Australians eschew traditional European holiday boltholes in Sardinia and Provence.

Instead of boarding private jets for Europe or Aspen to escape the Melbourne cold, wealthy Australians are settling for a holiday at home this winter.

Nor will Christmas be held at a luxe Balinese mansion retreat this year — more likely it will be celebrated at Port Douglas, or wine tasting at a boutique resort in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Agents and analysts predict international travel is unlikely to start returning to pre-COVID-19 levels until at least next year, sparking huge interest in exclusive Australian destinations that have been enjoyed by wealthy Americans for years.

Orpheus Island owner Chris Morris says his exclusive far north Queensland resort, which charges $1600 for a double per night, is already fully booked, even though it has not yet reopened.

“We are planning to open on July 10, when the Queensland government lifts the travel restrictions, but we are already totally booked out on Orpheus,” Morris says.