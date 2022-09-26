Council approves 177 residential apartments in Wahroonga

Ku-ring-gai Council has given the approval for plans to build residential apartments at the Seventh-day Adventist Church site (SAH).

The project, known as the Wahroonga Estate, will include 177 apartments across four low-rise buildings and will be part of the 64.2 hectare site on Sydney’s North Shore.

The DA approval comes 12 years after the State Government approved a concept plan for the site which included the expansion of SAH and a range of residential, commercial, and higher education developments.

The Wahroonga Estate is divided into five neighbourhoods and includes 31 hectares of conservation lands, with the apartments located within the approval building envelope off Fox Valley Rd.

According to Capital Corporation Director Jim Hunter, the project is expected to deliver 26 one-bedroom apartments, 95 two-bedroom apartments, and 56 three-bedroom apartments.

“The project has been years in the making. We carefully considered feedback from the community and made many amendments in response,” Mr Hunter said.

“The collaborative approach we took with Council and the community ensured we are delivering a plan that meets the needs of the local community and this was evident in the amount of feedback received.”

Being built over two stages, the project aims to deliver 143 and 34 apartments in a mixture of configurations with outdoor living.

The site is currently being used as a temporary car park and also has two older style residences which will be demolished.

The apartments will be designed by architectural Group GSA with interiors by Coco Republic, and aim to be energy efficient and contemporary with the surrounding area.

“We are thrilled with the result and we are excited to bring this project to market in early 2023.”

“This is a considerable milestone for the Church as the proceeds from the development will unlock funding for reinvestment into facilities, new educational facilities, and other community assets within the Wahroonga Estate precinct.”

