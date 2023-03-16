Cotton On co-founder Ash Hardwick and David Moodie list $20m Macedon Ranges horse stud

Cotton On co-founder Ash Hardwick and horse racing industry mogul David Moodie are selling their Macedon Ranges horse stud, Breeders Farm, with $20m price hopes.

The business partners purchased the 243ha allotment in Kerrie, near Romsey, in 2021 which included the Australian branch of US-based racing company Spendthrift Farm, its stallions and a handful of racehorses. It is understood the entire deal was more than $20m.

Spendthrift, owned by American billionaire Tamara Gustavson, launched its Australian operation in 2015 after purchasing the Kerrie property previously known as Yallambee Stud.

It has connections to a number of group one winners including stabling renowned stallion Testa Rossa, the damsire of Melbourne Cupwinner Vow and Declare, plus the Gai Waterhouse-trained mount Gold Standard.

The company invested millions in the stud farm before offloading it to Mr Moodie, a prominent horse breeder and former Racing Victoria chairman, and Mr Hardwick — who part-owns global retail giant Cotton On with his cousin, Geelong billionaire Nigel Austin.

After selling most of the horses, the pair have placed the 451 Mt Eliza Rd property on the market with Inglis Rural Property Randwick boss Sam Triggs in conjunction with Colliers national rural director Duncan McCulloch.

“The enormity of the operation is highlighted by the stallion barn that was designed to house shuttle stallions from the Northern Hemisphere,” Mr Triggs said. “It’s built to global standards.”

The sale includes a 22-box mare and 14-box stallion barn, two large stable complexes, a foaling barn with veterinarian facilities, stallion parade and a fully-equipped mechanics workshop with a staff kitchen and accommodation.

There’s also a four-bedroom weatherboard homestead and two newly built, four-bedroom manager’s houses.

“Breeders Farm benefits from highly productive, free-draining volcanic red basalt soils, ideal for breeding and spelling,” Mr McCulloch added.

“There has been extensive redevelopment of all post and rail fencing and excellent laneway access throughout the property.”

Another nearby equine estate, Macedon Lodge sold last year to pub baron Bruce Dixon, who purchased the property from multiple Melbourne Cup-winning owner and Crown Casino founder Lloyd Williams for more than $20m.

Mr Moodie also listed his Dunmore property on the NSW Illawarra Coast last October with $6m price hopes, but the 40ha Fig Hill Lane development opportunity was pulled from the market after 89 days.

