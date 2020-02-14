Costco to launch online shopping in Australia

Costco is set to ramp up it’s Australian retail offering with the launch of online shopping and delivery.

Previous an in-store-only retailer, the bulk supermarket announced that customers will now have access to a range of goods online, which can be delivered to their homes.

The online service will only be available to Costco members, who pay a $60 annual fee in order to access the supermarket’s goods.

Initially the online offering will include only furniture, household appliances, whitegoods, electronics, toys, sporting goods, jewellery, watches, clothing, accessories and alcohol.

“We’re thrilled to share that online shopping is coming to Australia soon,” Costco announced on its website.

“Just like shopping at the warehouse, this service will be available exclusively to our members.”

Costco, which has 12 stores across Australia, says delivery fees will be built into the price of the items purchased, meaning no additional fees at checkout.

The company says smaller items will be shipped anywhere in Australia, while larger goods will be limited to capital cities.

The news comes just days after potential rival Kaufland announced it was withdrawing from Australia and scrapping its plans to take the market here by storm.

Despite purchasing sites, hiring staff and announcing 30 stores, the German supermarket chain pulled the pin earlier this month, with losses on the failed launch estimated at $500 million.