Coronavirus: FAQs about Melbourne’s Stage 4 restrictions

Stage 4 restrictions are in place across metropolitan Melbourne as the city attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some of the key questions about the latest lockdown.

What does Stage 4 mean?

As of Sunday, August 2 the city entered a new phase of lockdown measures, with residents no longer able to travel more than 5km from home, a curfew enforced from 8pm to 5am, and only one person per household permitted to leave home to access goods and services.

Stage 4 restrictions will take a further step at 11.59pm on Wednesday, with most Victorian businesses forced to close or significantly alter their operations.

Businesses have been separated into three categories – those that will operate as normal, those that will operate without face-to-face customer interactions, and those that will close.

The majority of retail businesses come under the second category, and will no longer be able to have customers in-store.

Will Bunnings be open during Stage 4 restrictions?

Bunnings hardware stores are only open onsite to tradespeople, not the general public.

However, stores will operate delivery services and ‘click and collect’ pick-up for online purchases, wth strict procedures in place when when customers collect their goods.

Is childcare open?

The State Government announced that childcare centres would close to all children and families, other than vulnerable children and the children of ‘permitted workers’.

Under the rules, families can only send children to childcare if they have no one within their household who is able to care for a child, and must apply for a permit to do so.

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced it would fund affected childcare centres and provide 30 extra days of absences so parents who keep their children at home do not face extra fees or lose their places after restrictions lift.

Can I visit my hairdresser?

No.

Unlike previous lockdown stages, hairdressers will not be exempt and all beauty services will close.

Will restaurants be open under Stage 4 lockdown?

Restaurants will be allowed to maintain takeaway and delivery services, however patrons will not be permitted to dine in.