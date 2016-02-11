Real commercial

Computershare boss buys up Sydney’s Newtown Hotel

News
Lisa Allen | 11 FEBRUARY 2016
Chris Morris has bought the Newtown Hotel from the Keystone Group.
Chris Morris has bought the Newtown Hotel from the Keystone Group.

Computershare founder Chris Morris has added another leisure asset to his burgeoning national portfolio, buying the leasehold of the Newtown Hotel.

Morris’ diversified Colonial Leisure Group has multiple leisure properties, including Queensland’s Orpheus Island, the Daintree EcoLodge and Spa, numerous Melbourne and Perth pubs plus two holiday assets in Portland and Britain.

His acquisition of the award-winning Newtown Hotel, in Sydney’s popular inner west, was negotiated via an off-market transaction managed by JLL national director John Musca.

The bar has noticeably raised in Sydney over the past three years for on-premise hotel offers

The vendor was the Keystone Group and the acquisition price was undisclosed.

The sale follows recent acquisitions of Sydney food and beverage-centric leasehold hotels by the Melbourne’s Dixon Group in the lead-up to a mooted 2016 float.

“The bar has noticeably raised in Sydney over the past three years for on-premise hotel offers,” Musca says.

“We’ve sold three hotels in Newtown, more recently the Queen Victoria to the Merivale group.”

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.