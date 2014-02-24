Commercial property news on the go

Everything you need for your commercial property journey is available in the palm of your hand with the launch of a new realcommercial.com.au app.

All of realcommercial.com.au’s content – tips and guides, news, analysis and information – is now available on the go, alongside commercial property listings.

The app reflects the changing way people are consuming information and searching for properties, with more than 35% of traffic to realcommercial.com.au coming from mobile and tablet devices in January 2014.

realcommercial.com.au launched Australia’s first dedicated commercial property app for iPhone in 2012 and then iPad in 2013. It has now reached more than 72,000 downloads.

The latest release allows people to browse our unique content as well as current listings on realcommercial.com.au, allowing them to research offices, retail spaces, warehouses, land and more in the palm of their hand.

REA Group Chief Product Officer Henry Ruiz shared: “Our research with consumers revealed that there is a hunger for information about the commercial property industry in a mobile format. We’ve assembled an experienced journalistic team to publish relevant content in the manner that resonates with consumers wherever they are.”



