Commercial hub with MasterChef-led eatery served up for buyers

An Ocean Grove commercial hub featuring nine tenancies including an Asian-inspired eatery where a former MasterChef Australia contestant is co-owner and head chef, has been brought to market.

The 1000sq m property features nine individual tenancies that drive a secure annual income of nearly $130,000.

The property, which is offered through an expressions of interest campaign managed by Colliers Geelong agents Ned Tansey, Jackson Carrick and Jonathon Lumsden, closing December 4, has circa-$2.4m price expectations.

The buildings at 7 Smithton Grove have a 470sq m footprint that’s home to a diverse mix of local businesses.

Among the tenants are artisan bakery My Bellarine Kitchen, art studio Intuitive Art & Soul, wellness centre Pinch Salt & Float, takeaway Archilli, and Asian eatery XO Bowls, where Sam Goodwin is co-owner and head chef.

Colliers agent Ned Tansey said the property represents a rare chance to secure a cornerstone investment in a tightly-held coastal market.

“It is an outstanding opportunity offering nine separately metered tenancies, providing strong income security and resilience.

“The combination of a diversified tenancy mix and prime location ensures long-term growth potential for investors,” he said.

The property is located within Ocean Grove’s industrial estate off Grubb Rd, which is 1.1km from the Kingston Village Shopping Centre, and close to Ocean Grove’s main beach.

The property is zoned Industrial 1 and offers eight on-site car parks.

Kingston Village is a substantial shopping centre home to major retailers such as Woolworths, Aldi, McDonalds and Dan Murphy’s.

“Multi-tenanted investments of this calibre are scarce across Greater Geelong and the Bellarine. Ocean Grove’s population growth and proximity to major retailers make this a compelling proposition for investors seeking stability and performance,” Mr Carrick said.

Mr Lumsden said the property’s accessibility, exposure and established tenant base make it a standout offering.

“Investors will appreciate the fundamentals this asset delivers.”