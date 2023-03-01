Collingwood: Home of rock, Live music venue The Tote hotel hits the market

Collingwood’s iconic live music venue The Tote hotel is for sale with $6m-$6.6m price hopes.

The hotel at 67-71 Johnston St has been known as “Melbourne’s home of rock” since 1981.

It has hosted many famous acts including Paul Kelly, The White Stripes, Magic Dirt, The Beasts of Bourbon, You Am I, The Troggs, Jet, Silverchair and the Hoodoo Gurus.

About 2500 bands performed at The Tote every year, prior to Covid-19 hitting in March 2020.

Co-owners Jon Perring and Sam Crupi issued a statement today, stating “they have no petrol left in the tank after the stresses and strains of navigating The Tote through the pandemic”.

“The Tote needs to broaden its business model to remain relevant in the future,” the statement read.

“We will be looking favourably at proposals that ensure a live music component including buyers who wish to pursue a mixed development of the property centred around the hotel. “There is plenty of opportunity around the addition of food service to the existing business or by the addition of a brew house.”

The Tote will remain operational until the new owners take over, which is expected in about June.

The first hotel at The Tote site opened in 1870 and was briefly named Healy’s Hotel, before changing to the Ivanhoe Hotel in 1873 and later becoming The Tote.

In 2010, the hotel’s temporary closure by the Liquor Licensing Commissioner sparked a 20,000-strong Save Live Australia’s Music rally.

Set on a 665sq m block, the hotel has a 32.4m frontage to Wellington St and a late-night liquor licence for up to 408 patrons.

The Tote’s marketing material states it has potential to become a “mixed use development incorporating the hotel as its centrepiece” subject to council approval.

Miglic Dean Fitzroy director Richard Miglic has the listing.

Expressions of interest close at 3pm on April 6.

