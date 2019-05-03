Collingwood brothel hoping to finally get lucky

The grand Victorian terrace in Collingwood has been leased to a brothel for about 40 years.

A fresh campaign is hoping to attract buyers to a Collingwood brothel that has been unlucky in love on the market.

The double-storey Victorian terrace at 100 Johnston St has had a revolving door of landlords but has been leased to well established brothel Number 100 for about forty years.

A new price tag could seduce buyers, with the property languishing unloved on the market for 791 days, starting with an asking price of $1.8 million.

The property now offers bang for your buck at a revised price point of $1.5-$1.65 million.

Peter Markovic Fitzroy agent Antonio Lorusso says “everyone in Collingwood” knows the building.

“When you mention 100 Johnston St, people’s faces light up straight away,” Lorusso says.

“The structure of the building is okay, but some of the interiors need to be repaired and updated.

“It is a great residential or investment opportunity and a buyer could come in and transform everything.”

Private interiors include four bedrooms upstairs, a reception and waiting area downstairs and a large laundry space at the back.

Lorusso says the vendor wants to capitalise on his investment.

“There have been investors within the industry who are interested and — on paper — it is a good investment,” Lorusso says.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Long-running Collingwood brothel seeking love on the market”.