Cleveland Winery: Lancemore Group buys Lansfield winery

A leading regional Victorian tourism group has snapped up the Macedon Ranges’ Cleveland Winery for a multimillion-dollar sum.

Lancemore Group added the Shannons Road, Lancefield, property to its portfolio after the vendors accepted its offer over seven others.

The 40.3ha vineyard, accommodation and hospitality offering achieved an undisclosed price that is understood to have fallen in line with the quoted $3.8m-plus.

Lancemore Group chief executive Julian Clark said they intended to “refurbish the property and operate it for generations to come”.

“We love an opportunity to put the Lancemore touches on an existing asset, and we are really excited about the future of Cleveland Winery,” he said.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group associate Nick MacFie said the buyers were familiar with the Macedon Ranges area, which had become “really popular” with tourists as a result of Victorians travelling locally during the pandemic.

Mr MacFie said the purchase by the group — which also owned Lancemore Macedon Ranges, Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill, Lancemore Mansion Hotel Werribee Park, and Lancemore Milawa in Victoria’s high county — reflected “confidence” in the tourism and hospitality sector following a tough 2020.

“A group like Lancemore, which has a good understanding of those drive-to leisure markets, buying it sends a strong message that if they have confidence in this space, others should too,” he said.

The vendors — who had held the property since 2016 — listed it shortly after Premier Daniel Andrews reduced COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria’s regions in September.

It’s less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne and offered 50 guest rooms — six within an 1880s homestead that also hosts functions including weddings.

A restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven, conference rooms, guest lounges, an underground cellar door and multiple working vineyards were also part of the package the package.

