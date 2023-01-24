Classic country pub’s first time on market in 42 years

THE iconic Sheffield Hotel has not been on the market in decades — until now.

Described as one of Tasmania’s ‘best country hotels’, No.38-40 Main St, Sheffield is being offered for sale by Knight Frank for the first time in 42 years.

Situated on a 4017sq m site within the town centre, the attractive two-level building incorporates a public bar, bottle shop, two dining rooms, function room, five accommodation

rooms, a manager’s residence, office, front and rear beer gardens, large car park and adjacent vacant commercial building.

A key feature of the hotel is its sweeping views of Mount Roland from the main dining room.

John Blacklow, tourism and hospitality sales at Knight Frank Tasmania, said the Sheffield Hotel is “certainly one of the best country hotels in Tasmania”.

“The vendors have owned the freehold for 42 years, and the current lessee is retiring after 20 years,” he said.

“The accounting figures are very impressive with strong continuing growth. There is plenty of upside, particularly to develop part of the large car park for accommodation options (STCA).”

Nicholas Bond, Knight Frank director said Tasmania’s tourism and hospitality assets are “in

focus” with investors and owner-operators.

“The opportunity to purchase a classic country pub, which dominates its trade area and provides significant scale, is a great opportunity to take advantage of the lifestyle and commercial opportunities offered in northwest Tasmania,” he said.

Sheffield, a highly popular town for locals and tourists alike, is famously known as the

“town of murals” and forms part of the Wild Mersey Mountain Bike Trails which provide 15 kilometres of trails between Railton and Sheffield.

No.38-40 Main St, Sheffield is set on a large, highly visible site with a wide frontage to Main St as well as rear frontage to Hope St.

It is surrounded by rich agricultural fields, rolling green hills, and natural vistas. Overshadowed by Mount Roland, Sheffield is the gateway to Cradle Country, only an hour from iconic Cradle Mountain.

No.38-49 will be sold “by offer” through Knight Frank Tasmania. The sale comprises the freehold and business.