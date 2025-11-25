Christmas gift shoppers warned as cheap Temu gifts divide Australian families

Temu is becoming the go-to for bargain Christmas shopping as Aussies battle rising costs, but critics are urging shoppers to avoid the ultra-cheap platform.

As mortgage repayments, rent and household bills don’t show any sign of cooling down, many are looking for more affordable options for festive celebrations this year.

Whether it’s decorations or gifts – Temu offers a range like no other, at affordable prices that local alternatives like Kmart and The Reject Shop can’t compete with.

A recent Afterpay analysis revealed that more than one in three (36 per cent) of Australians were feeling stressed about the holiday season when it came to expenses.

According to Omnisend, almost one third of Aussies (32.2 per cent) plan to use Temu during the 2025 holiday season, reflecting demand for cheaper goods amid inflation and tighter budgets.

Roy Morgan data shows that 4.7 million Australians purchased from Temu between July 2024 and June 2025.

MORE:33yo quits Aus for Dubai, exposes real costs

That is an increase of around 900,000 year on year, or 24 per cent growth, with the average purchase frequency rising from 5.2 to 5.8 times per shopper.

But not everyone is thrilled that their family and friends are turning to Temu for their gifting and decorating this year.

Due to its cheap prices and convenience now that Aussies can get parcels as quick as one day with sellers having warehouses on shore, the business model encourages over consumption and waste.

University of Sydney Business School retail expert Lisa Asher told NewsCorp Australia that these items were often made from cheap, synthetic materials that are not made to last, which has huge implications on the environment.

According to The Australia Institute, more than 300,000 tonnes of clothing – roughly the weight of the Sydney Harbour Bridge five times over – ends up in landfill each year.

It was also harmful for many Australian retailers too.

MORE: Dark side of living in Bali exposed

A 40-year-old Aussie woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told News Corp Australia that she had been battling her mother-in-law purchasing cheap, Temu gifts that get left unused for the last two Christmas’.

“We’ve perfected the art of pretending these Temu gifts are anything but the flimsy, baffling, destined-for-landfill tat they truly are,” she said.

Suddenly, she claims, every Christmas and birthday is an audition for “best supporting actor in a faked enthusiasm role.”

She said they’d received an array of unusable items including foam pet flower pots that disintegrated, placemats with graphics so pixelated they’re practically abstract art and even underwear – just to name a few.

“The cost-of-living crunch is real, and Temu promises a treasure trove of ‘deals’. But if our festive cheer is now measured by the sheer volume of plastic crap, then we’ve officially lost the plot,” she added.

“Honestly, we’d prefer an empty cupboard to another unwanted oven mitt – because the thought of my mother-in-law inspecting her ‘thoughtful’ dog’s-ass-scented candle is enough to make you want to move to Antarctica.”

MORE: Inside Taylor Swift’s $230m property empire

Jen Hawkins’ mansion sells as four-year construction continues

Caravan owners face fines for grey water dumping