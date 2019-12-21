Chinese money paves way for Port Douglas’ Oaks Lagoons resort purchase

Silkari Hospitality will take over management rights to the Oaks Lagoons Port Douglas.

After walking away from two major hotel deals in Sydney and regional NSW, Chinese-backed Silkari Hotels has weighed into the sleepy north Queensland tourism bolthole of Port Douglas.

Silkari, a division of property developer Visionary, has bought the management rights to the former Oaks Lagoons resort from Thailand’s Minor Hotels in a major deal for Port Douglas.

The 175-room resort, about an hour’s drive north of Cairns, will be renamed Silkari Lagoons Port Douglas.

Visionary’s director of hotels, Markus Sigmann, admits that Port Douglas’s tourism industry has been quiet but says buying the management rights is a good investment and predicts an upturn in North Queensland tourism over six months or so.

Tourism Research Australia says tourist arrivals at Port Douglas have slowed down after double-digit growth. In 2018-19 there was a 7% increase in domestic tourism and a 4% jump in international holidaymakers.

Despite this, Sigmann believes the Port Douglas investment is a great addition to the portfolio and fits with the strategy of concentrating on management rights businesses in CBD areas on the east coast and quality tourism areas.