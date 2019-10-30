Port Douglas Backpackers the ultimate lifestyle business

One of the Far North’s most popular tourism accommodation businesses is up for sale.

Architecturally designed and purpose-built, Port Douglas Backpackers is on the market and Colliers International (Cairns) Pty Ltd is accepting expressions of interest.

Just metres from Coles supermarket, cafes, bars and restaurants, the business at 37-39 Warner St is also walking distance to the Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina and Four Mile Beach.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“With such a broad market appeal, the subject property offers astute and capable buyers the rare opportunity to secure a purpose-built facility in a prime location which can continue to operate on a stand-alone basis or be effortlessly integrated within an existing accommodation portfolio,” says marketing agent Jay Beattie.

“The three-level building positioned on 1434sqm was extensively refurbished less than five years ago and the well-established facility provides a mix of accommodation options, currently operating 188 beds across 28 rooms.

“Guests can choose from a combination of six and eight bed share rooms with private bathrooms or conventional, hostel-style dorms with access to central shared amenities on each level.

“Alternatively, couples have the option of deluxe queen ensuite rooms. All rooms are fully airconditioned and are equipped with private storage lockers and access to Wi-Fi.”

In a picturesque, central location, the relaxed, friendly atmosphere is even more enjoyable given the secure location.

Onsite facilities include a central pool, tour desk, multiple indoor and outdoor lounge areas, gym, outdoor cinema, guest laundry, two communal kitchens and licensed bar.

Additionally, there is a spacious, fully self-contained two-bedroom apartment on the first floor, designed to accommodate either a live-in manager or the owner-occupier.

“This is a great opportunity to acquire a well-established accommodation property in the tightly held Port Douglas market,” says Beattie.

“Tourism is consistently identified as one of the pillars of Tropical North Queensland’s economy. As such, the region is committed to fostering growth and development to ensure sustainability and longevity in the tourism industry. Currently owner-operated, the Port Douglas Backpackers is offered for sale as a freehold business with vacant possession.”

Phone 0428 551 062 for a detailed information memorandum on the property.

This article from the Cairns Post originally appeared as “Popular Far Northern backpackers hostel on the market”.