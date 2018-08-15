Chinese buyer grabs Ashfield’s Westside Motor Inn

The Westside Motor Inn in Ashfield sold at auction for $8.3 million.

The Westside Motor Inn has sold for $8.3 million amid a flurry of interest.

In a popular location on Liverpool Rd in Ashfield, the 35-room motel generated 86 inquiries throughout the campaign, which resulted in four registered parties on the day.

Having undergone a full refurbishment and close to the CBD, Wests Leagues Club and Ashfield train station, it was expected to perform strongly.

Bidding on the property started at $7.5 million, with selling agent Ray Larkin of Manenti Quinlan and Associates putting a rough guide of $8.2 million to $8.5 million.

It sold exactly in that range to a Chinese investor who plans to continue to operate the business.

“I thought it was a very good price on the day,” Larkin says.

Set out over 1371sqm, the motel had a revenue stream of $908,258 through 2016-2017.

The last time the motel changed hands was in August 1998, when it sold for $2.02 million.

This article from the Inner West Courier originally appeared as “Westside Motor Inn in Ashfield sells to Chinese investor for $8.3m”.