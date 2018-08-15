Real commercial

Chinese buyer grabs Ashfield’s Westside Motor Inn

Owen Roberts | 15 AUGUST 2018
The Westside Motor Inn in Ashfield sold at auction for $8.3 million.
The Westside Motor Inn has sold for $8.3 million amid a flurry of interest. 

In a popular location on Liverpool Rd in Ashfield, the 35-room motel generated 86 inquiries throughout the campaign, which resulted in four registered parties on the day.

Having undergone a full refurbishment and close to the CBD, Wests Leagues Club and Ashfield train station, it was expected to perform strongly.

Westside Motor Inn

The Westside Motor Inn has 35 rooms.

Bidding on the property started at $7.5 million, with selling agent Ray Larkin of Manenti Quinlan and Associates putting a rough guide of $8.2 million to $8.5 million.

It sold exactly in that range to a Chinese investor who plans to continue to operate the business.

“I thought it was a very good price on the day,” Larkin says.

A look inside the Westside Motor Inn.

Set out over 1371sqm, the motel had a revenue stream of $908,258 through 2016-2017.

The last time the motel changed hands was in August 1998, when it sold for $2.02 million.

This article from the Inner West Courier originally appeared as “Westside Motor Inn in Ashfield sells to Chinese investor for $8.3m”.

