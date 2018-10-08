China to build world’s largest indoor ski resort

Wintastar Shanghai will be the world’s largest indoor ski resort,

China is set to be home to the world’s largest indoor ski resort, with a huge 90,000sqm snow park coming to Shanghai.

The Wintastar Shanghai attraction will become the latest attraction to be built within the Lingang City area, which already has the Shanghai Haichang Polar Ocean Park and will soon open the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Wintastar will feature 227,000sqm of floor area across the entire resort, with four themed hotels for visitors.

But the key attraction will unquestionably be the ski area, which will include three ski slopes of varying gradients and difficulties.

One of the runs will be of Olympic standard to facilitate training for elite skiers, while at the other end of the scale there are 25 snowplay attractions for non-skiers.

According to developer Kop Properties, the resort’s hotels will have ski-in ski-out facilities, après-ski, and one will offer a unique ‘ice hotel’ experience.

If winter temperatures aren’t your thing, you can head to the venue’s 28,000 sqm viking-themed water park.

The water park will span two levels of waterslides, some of which feature twists and inversions.

Wintastar is already promising major events for snow sports and entertainment enthusiasts, with world-class winter sport competitions, ice sculpture shows, theatre shows, concerts and multi-dimensional cinematic displays, along with retail and food and beverage outlets.

Interest in winter sports is at an all-time high in China, after it was announced that Beijing would host the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The new facility will be operated by Majid Al Futtaim, the company that runs Ski Dubai, which was the world’s largest indoor ski resort when it opened in 2005.

Wintastar Shanghai will be three times larger.