Chicken stock on the menu in Roxburgh Park

A Red Rooster outlet in Roxburgh Park is up for sale

A site leased to fast food giant Red Rooster in one of Melbourne’s prime growth corridors is on the market.

The property at Roxburgh Park is the latest in a string of fast food-tenanted offerings across Australia as owners seek to capitalise on continuing strong interest in small-scale commercial properties.

Situated at 260 Somerton Rd, the 258sqm chicken outlet pulls in more than $157,000 in rent annually and has a 10-year lease to Red Rooster Pty Ltd, with further five-year options available.

Colliers International’s Hamish Burgess and Tom Noonan have been appointed to market the 1804sqm site, which Burgess says will continue to tap into clientele from surrounding businesses.

The property sits alongside Roxburgh Park Shopping Centre, which is home to a Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, Liquorland, banks and other specialty stores.

“The prominent position in a high traffic area next to McDonald’s, Safeway Petrol Plus and KFC – with extensive 43.59sqm frontage to Somerton Road – offers fantastic exposure to passing traffic and shoppers,” Burgess says.

Noonan says the site also includes 25 on-site car parks.

“260 Somerton Road was originally developed as part of the Roxburgh Park Shopping Centre, which is now managed by Vicinity Centres and was subsequently subdivided on its own freehold title,” he says.

“Ideally located just 25km from the CBD, within Melbourne’s major northern growth corridor, this property sits at the busy intersections of Somerton Rd and David Munroe Drive.”

“Roxburgh Park is becoming increasingly accessible to all areas, with direct access via Somerton Rd, Pascoe Vale Rd, the Hume Highway and the Roxburgh Park train station.”