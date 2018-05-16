Check out what they’ve done with this famed Melbourne watering hole

Original patrons of one of St Kilda’s grandest and most iconic old dames would hardly recognise the place anymore.

And believe us, that’s a good thing.

The Village Belle Hotel, which has occupied a corner site at the heart of the bayside suburb since 1895, recently underwent a renovation that has to be seen to be believed.

The overhaul has turned the once grungy watering hole into one of Melbourne’s most happening nightspots, almost overnight.

Designed, constructed, and restored by Schiavello Construction and Techne Architecture + Interior Design, the refurbishments and new builds at the historic hotel fuse the old with the new, resulting in a stunning array of spaces for drinking and dining.

The Belle’s public bar sits within the heritage-listed original building, which had its facade restored to its 1895 character, while other original key feature details were also preserved or reinstated.

But the space that will linger in the memories of most new visitors is unquestionably the beer garden.

An indoor and outdoor haven, the garden is a new addition to the pub and sits between the original building and Acland St. A retractable ceiling, glazed walls and an array of open and secluded seating areas make it a weekend destination regardless of the season.

If increasingly lavish beer gardens aren’t your thing, try the Doulton Lounge on the second floor of the old building. The Doulton’s facelift features furniture and fittings that are a nod to the 120-odd years of history within its four walls.

Spanning more than 10,000sqm of build space and completed over 12 months, the redevelopment also includes 12 boutique apartments.

The apartments share a foundation with the pub, but thanks to careful design and construction, no apartment wall connects to the pub – eliminating noise transference from the venue downstairs.