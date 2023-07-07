Chatswood’s Charrington Hotel, making $1m a year prior to Covid, has $10m price guide

A 32-room landmark hotel in Chatswood has been listed for sale with $10m price hopes after four decades under the same ownership.

The boutique Victorian-style accommodation known as the Charrington Hotel features a unique period-inspired exterior and interior.

The marketing material says the iconic Chatswood property was earning more than $1m a year prior to Covid, and is currently making approximately $100,000 a month with potential to capitalise on its position less than 400m from the local CBD.

On the market through Steven Chen and Thomas Vi of The Agency, the rare offering built in the 1950s includes an entry lounge and reception area plus two communal kitchens, 32 self-contained rooms with ensuites and either a balcony or courtyard.

All rooms have bathrooms, bar fridges, TVs, microwaves, tea and coffee-making facilities, phones and heating.

“Built circa 1958 of double brick and concrete slab construction, the property has been a labour of love and has been meticulously redesigned to represent the classic Victorian styled era,” the marketing material reads.

To be sold as a going concern, the hotel with a four out of five rating on TripAdvisor, is listed under two separate contracts including the business along with inventory and the property.

Additional features of the property include security key boxes and outdoor security phone, NBN throughout the building, solar panels, power board allowance for separate electricity meters and fire-compliant door frames and ceilings which are strata compliant for investors to consider.