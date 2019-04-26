Chatswood Rose puts call out for luxury retailer

Car dealerships and high-end retailers are being touted as potential tenants at Chatswood Rose.

A major luxury retailer could be destined to create a Sydney flagship store at the new Chatswood Rose building at Roseville.

Agents marketing four retail spaces built as part of the mixed-use redevelopment that includes the heritage-listed Seymours building at 1015 Pacific Highway say a “high-end retailer” is likely to call the new precinct home.

The spaces, ranging from 42sqm to 710sqm, are being positioned as versatile leasing opportunities for medical facilities, offices, showrooms, food and beverage outlets, fitness business, entertainment, childcare or even car dealerships.

But agents and landlords are clearly looking to land a big fish to underpin the property.

Raine and Horne Commercial North Sydney sales director Nick Moloney says the site’s car parking will also prove attractive for big-name retailers.

“We expect a high-end retailer will use the heritage building as their flagship store in Sydney,” Moloney says.

“With parking a scarce commodity in Chatswood, the property will have a generous parking ration with over 22 car spaces for strata title properties.

“In total, Chatswood Rose will add an additional 1844sqm of rare commercial space to the Chatswood precinct, which will be valued in total at around $20 million.”

Moloney says the property, which is in close proximity to the Chatswood business precinct, offers high exposure.

“The tenants will also enjoy extensive street frontages with some tenancies receiving more than 14 metres of street frontage, and they will have access to grease traps and exhaust,” he says.

“Each tenancy sits on an elevated podium position for increased street presence as well as enjoying celling heights of almost five meters across the tenancies.”

The four properties at Chatswood Rose are for lease, and are offered with vacant possession.