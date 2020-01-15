Charming Adelaide chapel on market for first time since 1937

A charming chapel in Virginia with links to the area’s early settlers, has hit the market for the first time since being built in 1937.

The property at 9 Phineas St is set in a prominent location, just one street back from the township’s main strip, and sits on a 2184sqm block across two titles.

Selling agent Dave Stockbridge of REAL Estate Agents Group says the sale presents a unique opportunity with “potential and possibilities aplenty” be it for a religious group, families or developers. Most recently, the property has been used as a dance hall.

It is being sold via an informal tender with offers closing February 21, at noon.

“This is the first time ever that it’s come on the market,” Stockbridge says.

“The real promise of this one is accessibility as it has two street frontages and also the separate titles.

“Rarely do opportunities of this nature present to the market, so well disposed in such a convenient location.”

Each title is some 1092sqm, with the chapel, which is heritage listed, inhabiting one site and the other offering a blank canvas for buyers.

The chapel itself is brimming with charm and features high ceilings, timber floors and accents, striking leadlight and pendant lights.