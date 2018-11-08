Chance to dip toe in former Swimming Australia offices

A pair of prominent ACT offices is on the market in a building that was formerly Swimming Australia’s Canberra headquarters.

A major part of the property at 7 Beissel St, Belconnen was until recently owned and occupied by the peak swimming body, and the building still sports its branding.

But it is two smaller spaces within the complex that are now vying for the attention of investors or owner-occupiers, with price tags of $448,000 and $476,000. They can also be purchased together for $924,000, or leased.

Unit 4, the larger of the two offices, spans 119sqm, while Unit 3 measures 112sqm within the strata building, which faces directly onto Lake Ginninderra and is a short stroll to Westfield Belconnen.

Civium sales and leasing executive Brennan George, who is marketing the properties, says there are few locations with as much appeal as this part of Belconnen.

“The building is one of the few office buildings in Canberra with direct water views and access. Situated 50m from Lake Ginninderra, the building provides a tranquil setting for small business operators,” he says.

Significant residential development nearby is also expected to positively impact interest in the offices.

George says there are currently 1500 units under construction in the Republic and Cirrus developments, which will bring around 3000 new residents to the area and increase the demand for commercial space.

Both offices are on the ground floor and include two car spaces and an established office fit-out. They are offered with vacant possession.