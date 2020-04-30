Century-old Victor Harbor bank presents range of options

The Victor Harbor property at 45 Ocean St was established in 1928 as a bank. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It has held pride of place in the heart of Victor Harbor for almost 100 years.

Now the landmark building at 45 Ocean St is on the market and offering prospective buyers an investment they can bank on.

The historic two-storey property was designed by South Australian architect C W Rutt and constructed by local builder Ray Milton for 4900 pounds (about $A9342 today) before opening as the Savings Bank of South Australia in 1928.

Old granite, which was quarried on West Island in the 1880s for another building, can still be seen in the bank’s foundations.

The bank’s old-world charm, with ornate columns and lattice windows, gives it striking character and commanding position at the corner of Ocean and Coral streets.

Selling agent Andrew Zammit, of Leedwell Property Adelaide, says the owners bought the building almost 20 years ago and it has been rented out for most of that time.