Central Coast rainforest cafe to live on under new owners

Jess Verrender | 02 MARCH 2020
The Bamboo Buddha at Holgate has been sold. Picture: Gittoes.
The Bamboo Buddha at Holgate has sold for $1.75 million.

Along with a three-bedroom house on the site at 221 Wattle Tree Rd, the trendy vegetarian cafe was purchased by a Sydney buyer who plans to continue operating under the current set up.

The news will come as a relief to devoted patrons, as well as the vendors, who expressed their desire to find a buyer who would continue to love the establishment as much as they do.

The venue is known for its gorgeous fish pond.

Previously a nursery, the unique property has been built among natural vegetation, with charming little bridges, bamboo, Buddha statues and a central fish pond home to a host of fish.

“The Bamboo Buddha is more than a cafe — it is a place to be nurtured through food and the surrounding environment,” vendor Tanya Hazelwood previously told the Express Advocate.

Kasey Chambers calls it her ‘happy place’.

Among those who frequently visit is local country singer Kasey Chambers, who calls the cafe her ‘happy place’.

Chambers has performed at the venue, which also hosts events such as weekend yoga or creative collaborations.

Sold by Stephen Gittoes and Ingrid Osborn from Gittoes at East Gosford, Osborn says that the new buyer wanted to expand the wellness side of the business.

Seriously zen rainforest vibes.

“No major changes will be made, but the cafe will continue to evolve over time,” she says.

“The buyer can’t wait to take this on … we have been finalising the sale since December last year.”

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “The Bamboo Buddha at Holgate has been sold to a like-minded buyer“.

