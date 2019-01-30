Real commercial

Central Coast caravan park yours for $5.6m

News
Jess Verrender | 30 JANUARY 2019
Tuggerah Shore Van Park at 6 Cadonia Rd, Tuggerawong.
After 20 years with the same owners, the Tuggerah Shore Van Park at Tuggerawong has been listed for sale with a price guide of $5.6 million.

The property includes 5.22ha, with about 1.8ha currently used as a caravan park, 65 approved sites, pool and modern manager’s residence.

Across the road from the lake at 6 Cadonia Rd, the freehold park includes the business as a going concern with the listing stating that the profitable business is underpinned by 97% occupancy.

There is also the potential for subdivision or as a manufactured home park.

Tuggerah Shore caravan park

The park comes with an in-ground pool.

According to CoreLogic, the site has been owned by private company GM Catto Investments, who purchased the property from Helen and Keith Davison in 1998 for $893,000.

The Tuggerah Shore Van Park is listed with an interstate agent – CRE Brokers at Carrum Downs Victoria.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Tuggerah Shore Van Park on the market for $5.6 million”

