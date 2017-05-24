Real commercial

Celebrity tenants: Armadale shop has Judd connection

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 24 MAY 2017
The Armadale retail store tenanted by Chris and Rebecca Judd’s Jaggad brand.
An Armadale shop tenanted by former Carlton footballer Chris Judd’s and his wife Rebecca’s athletic apparel company is set to be put on the block.

The building in the upmarket High St retail strip is occupied on the ground floor by the Judd’s Jaggad brand, which they are leasing on a two-year sublease, with two further three-year options to renew.

Agents anticipate interest around the $2.9 million for the property, which also has offices upstairs and a two-bedroom penthouse apartment.

Jaggad currently pays $73,000 annually for the space, while the first-floor commercial offices – tenanted by a legal practitioner – and the penthouse on the top floor fetch just over $62,000 per annum, combined.

The retail space occupies 85sqm, with the building’s total area measuring 345sqm, plus 50sqm of garaging and two additional car spaces in a rear laneway.

Gray Johnson selling agent Rory White says the property is already attracting significant investor interest.

“This property has been cleverly developed to make best use of the available space, to capture the natural light and to benefit from the key High St, Armadale, position,” White says.

“I am detecting investment interest … around the $2.9 million mark.”

