Celebrity chef and wedding planner Martin Boetz sells riverside retreat and event venue for $2.3m

The Hawkesbury River retreat of celebrity chef and wedding planner Martin Boetz has been sold for $2.3 million.

Boetz had paid $780,000 back in 2011 when he was executive chef at the much acclaimed Longrain modern Thai restaurant in Surry Hills. Drawing on the Hawkesbury’s historic role as a food bowl for Sydney, Boetz began farming some of the land and introducing the produce at Longrain.

After he left the restaurant he launched his onsite business, supplying fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs to other top city chefs.

He also operated The Cook’s Shed as a commercial operation, catering for events. The venue serviced 150 ­people with rustic pavilion style shed.

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, it pivoted to distributing gourmet meals to locals via a drive-through service.

There’s whispers he’s off to Brisbane.

The Sackville Rd property, which has an elevated position on the river set a 75-minute drive from Sydney, was sold by McGrath Northwest Sydney agent Greg Vincent. The 10ha property, which has escaped the recent floods, will apparently continue to operate as a wedding venue having been purchased by the Ramsgate-based transport tycoon Scott Anderson.

Sackville’s last big sale was in 2020 when a forested 10ha estate sold for $1.42 ­million. Some 30 of the 100 properties at Sackville are 10ha or more, with the top sale at $2.85 million for a 63ha farm in 2014.

Boetz posted the news of his departure to his 8,800 Instagram followers, saying that “gate is shut and I have driven away with a great feeling of achievement.

“Looking for that next gate to lead me to the next chapter and adventure … Thank you to all who have helped, worked frequented and enjoyed this special place.”

Chefs Darren Robertson, co-owner of threeblueduck, and Kylie Kwong were among the industry colleagues who sent best wishes.

“Well done Marty, excited for your next chapter which I know will be deeply fulfilling and a coming together of all that you have worked so hard for,” Kwong wrote.

Host of Selling Houses Australia Wendy Moore, who once described it as the “best hidden treasure in NSW” added this week she was “glad to have been a little part of the journey.”

