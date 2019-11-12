Catch opens another Victorian pop-up store

Catch has launched another pop-up store in Melbourne.

Online discount retailer Catch has launched its second dedicated bricks and mortar store, cutting the ribbon on a pop-up shop inside a Target outlet at a Melbourne shopping centre.

The store, at Highpoint shopping centre, is occupying 800sqm of Target Highpoint’s floorspace and will remain open until February next year.

Featuring a curated range of Catch’s bestselling products, Catch says the collaboration with Target is aimed at bringing a greater variety of products to shoppers, at significant discounts.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“In keeping with Catch’s core premise of a huge range at everyday low prices, this is a great opportunity for Target’s Highpoint customers to access leading brand-name products at huge discounts,” Catch Group chief executive Nati Harpaz says.

“Target and Catch have a shared ambition to deliver shoppers exceptional value and together we are able to offer them the best of both worlds by bringing the best of online, instore.”

The store is the second Catch pop-up to open in Melbourne, with an outlet at Chadstone operating last year as a similar concept.