Chadstone now home to Catch’s first ever store

Everybody knows online bargain juggernaut Catch and its daily special, ‘Catch of the day’.

Those cheap products have have always exclusively for online shoppers, with health, beauty products, electronics, homewares and clothing among the items put up for grabs each week, alongside a daily item at a super-low price.

Until now, that is.

Shoppers can now see and buy Catch products in the flesh, with the retailer opening a bricks and mortar pop-up store at Melbourne shopping centre Chadstone.

It’s the first time Catch has given its customers the chance to see and feel the products it sells, before purchasing.

Catch currently delivers more than 8000 products each day, to a customer base of more than 1.1 million.

Catch Group CEO, Nati Harpaz, says the new concept store offers a completely new experience for customers.

“As well as allowing customers to shop the traditional way, we will introduce an innovative way people can shop on their own device in-store. It’s instant click and collect – this is a real insight into the future of retail,” Harpaz says.

The Catch store is located on the lower ground level, near the Adidas Originals outlet.

Chadstone general manager Fiona Mackenzie says the physical Catch store is part of an emerging trend in Australian retail.

“Chadstone is the perfect stage for Catch to showcase its top-selling products, with more than two million customers and tourists visiting every month. We know people are always looking to Chadstone for new and unique experiences, which is why Catch is going to be a great concept to share with our customers.”