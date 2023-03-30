Carrum Downs: New Palace brothel for sale as long-time owner looks to retire

A Carrum Downs licensed premises described as one of the “best” brothels in Melbourne is for sale with a $2.3m-$2.5m asking range

The owner of New Palace Melbourne Asian brothel at 31 Aster Ave is selling the purpose-built site with plans to retire after more than 23 years running the business.

Set on 1028sq m, the property is located in an industrial-zoned area.

It features six bedrooms with ensuites, two spa pools and 12 visitor carparking spaces.

There’s also a staffroom including a kitchenette, a shower room and separate powder room.

Ascend Real Estate director Sun Chen and property manager and director Ryan Zhang have the listing.

Mr Sun said he had received mostly local inquiries from buyers from want to continue operating the brothel into the future.

However, Mr Sun said the property also appealed to investors who could transform the site into motel, hotel, medical centre or office space, subject to council approval.

“Even in the future, the owner could demolish the building and build a factory or warehouse, as it is in an industrial zone,” Mr Sun said.

Mr Zhang said the vendor was selling his licence to operate the brothel in addition to the building.

“The owner has spent quite a large fortune to renovate it, including installing ducted central heating and airconditioning throughout,” Mr Zhang said.

He added that the owner had estimated the property could be leased for $2000 or more, plus GST and outgoings, per week.

The brothel’s website states, “New Palace Melbourne Asian brothel is regarded by many to be the best brothel in Melbourne.”

Elsewhere in Melbourne’s southeast, a Seaford brothel sold for $1.56m in August 2022.

The pink-painted Paradise Angels business was snapped up by an investor.

