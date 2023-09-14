realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Carlton: Hot chance to buy Lygon St restaurant formerly home to Toto’s Pizza House, now Oporto

News
Alesha Capone
First published 14 September 2023, 9:00am

99-101 Lygon St, Carlton, formerly Toto’s Pizza House and now an Oporto, is for sale. Toto’s founder Salvatore Della Bruna, left, and Franco Fera make pizzas on-site in 1975. Pictures: Supplied.

A slice of history is up for sale with the former home of Melbourne’s first pizzeria-turned Portuguese chicken restaurant seeking a new ‘crust-odian’.

Toto’s Pizza House founder Salvatore Della Bruna opened the doors of 99-101 Lygon St, Carlton, in 1961.

Mr Della Bruna brought the concept of a dedicated pizza restaurant from his childhood home of Naples, Italy, to Melbourne.

RELATED: Carlton North: Family behind Lygon St eatery Tiamo list their two homes for sale

Historic Carlton pub linked to Squizzy Taylor with cellar listed for the first time in 50+ years

Australia’s former top brothel still looking for a buyer after more than two months

And the idea proved a hit with famous faces, including Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, former prime minister Bob Hawke and AFL legend Warwick Capper all dining at the venue across the decades.

17 years ago, Toto’s was the second restaurant added to the International Pizza Hall of Fame following Lombardi’s in New York.

But the state’s Covid-19 lockdowns forced then-operator Zain Mazloum to close Toto’s in 2020.

The following year the site sold to the Monash Commercial Property Investment Fund managed by Mark Wizel and Lewis Tong.

Shortly afterwards, Portuguese-themed burger chain Oporto took up a 10-year lease of the premises with options to extend until 2053.

The commercial 1-zoned property is now for sale again with a $2.5m price tag.

Cushman & Wakefield and Jones Real Estate have the listing.

City Devastation Toto's Pizza

Toto’s Pizza House previously operated from 99-101 Lygon St. Picture: Jason Edwards.

The property is now leased by Oporto Carlton. Picture: Supplied.

Jones Real Estate managing director Paul Jones said Oporto had completed a brand-new fit out at the restaurant.

“It’s an iconic freehold with Toto’s history and hospitality has been very successful from this exact shop for the past 50 years,” Mr Jones said.

He said when the site last sold at the Covid pandemic’s height, Lygon St shopfronts had a vacancy rate of about 30 per cent, which had now since shrunk to just 6 per cent.

The property is expected to achieve an annual net rental income of $140,000 plus GST and outgoings, with fixed annual increases of three per cent built into the leasing agreement.

The double-fronted property has 9.5m frontage onto Lygon St. Picture: Supplied.

The restaurant is located near Melbourne University, RMIT University and other educational institutes. Picture: Supplied.

Jones Real Estate senior executive Luke Peric said that given the high foot traffic volumes Lygon St enjoys, the restaurant was expected to attract strong investor demand.

Jones Real Estate manager Sam Guest said Lygon St “will always be one of the true representations of Victoria’s cultural fabrics with such a strong history dating back to the early years of European immigration”.

“There’s no doubt that Lygon St remains the home of the Ferrari vehicle and more particularly the rich spirit of Australia’s Italian community, it’s now just been given a taste of Portugal,” Mr Guest said.

The restaurant will be auctioned on September 28.

428 Mt Dandenong Rd, Kilsyth - for herald sun real estate

Building 1 and 2/428 Mt Dandenong Rd, Kilsyth, sold last month. The Jones Real Estate listing was owned by V8 Supercar identity Phil Munday.

428 Mt Dandenong Rd, Kilsyth - for herald sun real estate

At one stage, Munday stored his classic and luxury sports car collection in the two warehouses.

Meanwhile, an “ultimate man cave” in Kilsyth owned by Australian V8 Supercar identity and brewery operator Phil Munday sold last month for $2.4m.

Also listed by Jones Real Estate, the property at 1-2/428 Mt Dandenong Rd includes more than $700,000 worth of brewing equipment and a bar.

A company dedicated to hosting safe and controlled legal drifting events for drivers, Keep It Reet, purchased the premises with plans to use it as their new head office.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Cricketer David Warner’s award-winning Peninsula brewery could sell for $20m

Victorian property market sales plunge $37.28bn in 2022, with big hit to state coffers

South Yarra: Late Melbourne nightclub king George Zogoolas’ estate hits market

    Related Articles

    News

    ‘Spectacular’: East Coast island set to fetch millions

    ‘Spectacular’: East Coast island set to fetch millions

    News

    Crocodile Dundee’s outback QLD pub listed for just $1.4m

    Crocodile Dundee’s outback QLD pub listed for just $1.4m

    News

    Purrfect investment property and home of MeowMe Cat Cafe up for grabs in Parkside

    Purrfect investment property and home of MeowMe Cat Cafe up for grabs in Parkside
    Related Articles

    News

    ‘Spectacular’: East Coast island set to fetch millions

    ‘Spectacular’: East Coast island set to fetch millions

    News

    Crocodile Dundee’s outback QLD pub listed for just $1.4m

    Crocodile Dundee’s outback QLD pub listed for just $1.4m

    News

    Purrfect investment property and home of MeowMe Cat Cafe up for grabs in Parkside

    Purrfect investment property and home of MeowMe Cat Cafe up for grabs in Parkside
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.