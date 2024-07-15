realcommercial.com.au logo

Cape Jervis Big 4 Holiday Park listed for sale

Lauren Ahwan
First published 15 July 2024, 9:00am
Supplied Real Estate Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

A caravan park located at the gateway to one of the world’s top tourist destinations provides a

comfortable lifestyle with plenty of opportunity for further expansion.

Former station owners Anthony and Sally Miles purchased the Big 4 Holiday Park at 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis in 2010, when it had just six camp sites and six motel-style rooms.

Having transformed it into unique farm stay accommodation, with almost 100 powered and

unpowered camp sites, six self-contained cottages and more than 20 rooms, the couple are now looking to retire and keen for someone else to take over the picturesque 47-hectare property.

Supplied Real Estate Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

Sitting on the doorstep of Kangaroo Island, the property provides buyers with a chance to invest in some 47 hectares, across two Titles on the Southern tip of the Fleurieu Peninsula.

Supplied Real Estate Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

The property features onsite restaurant facilities and liquor licence.

Supplied Real Estate Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

The Holiday Park is contained on its own title, and features original stone buildings, dating back to the 1830’s.

An onsite restaurant, with a liquor licence, was shut down during the pandemic but Mr Miles

says it could be reopened almost immediately.

There’s also a stone barn function centre with a commercial kitchen.

“We’ve got to the point where we don’t want to work as hard as we used to but there’s still

heaps of opportunity to really punch things up,’’ Mr Miles says.

“We would really like to see that (restaurant) come back. Apart from the people that were

staying with us, we always had a lot of the locals use it for special events – lots of birthdays and things like that.

“There’s plenty of land and plenty of potential to keep on expanding things. This place is really only limited by your imagination.’’

Cape Jervis is best known as the departure point for ferry services to Kangaroo Island, named by Lonely Planet as the second must-visit region in the world.

But the country town, a little more than 100km from Adelaide, is also a tourist attraction in its

own right, boasting some of the best views of the dramatic Fleurieu Peninsula coastline.

Supplied Real Estate Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

There are 43 powered camping sites and 50 unpowered camping sites.

Supplied Real Estate Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

The property also features a mixture of holiday accommodation, including six self-contained cottages, 11 rooms with ensuites, seven twin-share rooms and five queen rooms.

Supplied Real Estate Big 4 Holiday Park Cape Jervis 9351 Main South Road, Cape Jervis

The holiday park is for sale as a turn-key asset.

Mr Miles estimates 60 per cent of the park’s visitors are travelling to and from Kangaroo Island but there’s also a steady stream of others, including keen fishers.

Daily feeding sessions of the park’s cattle, sheep, horses, emus, kangaroos and guinea fowl are

popular among tourists – although Mr Miles says the emus have caused upsets in the past.

“We used to let them roam the park but they had a habit of reaching inside the caravans and

picking up the keys, which annoyed some people,’’ Mr Miles says.

“Now they’re kept (in fully-fenced paddocks) with the other animals.’’

The property is set over two titles, which can be sold separately or together.

The holiday park, with original stone buildings dating back to the 1830s, is contained on one title, while a stand-alone title has access and power.

The sale is being handled by Colliers, with expressions of interest closing on Thursday, August 22.

– By Lauren Ahwan

