Camp David: Farm, wedding venue where Steele Sidebottom and wife Alisha got married hits market

A dream wedding venue and farm where star Collingwood footballer Steele Sidebottom was married last year has hit the market in the picturesque Macedon Ranges.

20 years ago, Carolyn Wade and her husband purchased a 6.31ha paddock between Daylesford and Kyneton in the small locality of Spring Hill, with plans to build a holiday home for themselves.

But after creating a glamorous French provincial-style house on the property and finding themselves empty nesters at their Melbourne dwelling, the couple decided to make a permanent move to the 1283 Kyneton-Springhill Rd residence.

While it served as a “warm family home” for many years, since her husband’s passing about 10 years ago, Wade and her children have transformed the farm into a stunning wedding venue and accommodation site.

An adjoining property and luxe cottage on a separate title offers room for 10 guests, while the sprawling gardens create the perfect setting for a country wedding.

Known as Camp David, the venue has hosted more than 50 weddings over the past six years, including that of twice Collingwood premiership player Sidebottom and his wife Alisha.

The couple wed last October in a star-studded ceremony at the Spring Hill property, attended by the likes of teammates Jordan De Goey and Scott Pendlebury, and former coach Nathan Buckley.

Now with Wade looking to retire and enjoy a sea change, she has placed the expansive home on the market with a $6m-$6.5m asking price.

The separate farm occupied by the short-stay accommodation cottage at 969 Coliban Rd is also on the market for $3m-$3.3m, however Wade says she would ideally like a buyer to snap up both properties together.

In addition to the stylish farmhouse, Camp David also comes with a lush landscaped garden complete with an array of oak trees, carpet roses, elm trees, pencil pines and David Austin roses.

A tiled in-ground swimming pool and vegetable garden are also part of the package, with the potential to include resident farm animals such as calves, alpacas and donkeys.

“We have absolutely gorgeous 180-degree views across Mt Macedon and Kyneton, people drive in the gate and just go ‘wow’,” says Wade.

“Even after 20 years I still pinch myself sometimes when I drive in the front gate.”

The property is in proximity to everything the Macedon Ranges has to offer, including neighbouring tourist towns Kyneton, Daylesford, Woodend and Mt Macedon.

“We’re not selling it as a wedding business but if anyone wanted to continue the weddings and the Airbnb, they could,” Wade adds.

“I don’t think we’ve had a vacant weekend in two years, it’s just constantly booked.”

Bound Real Estate director Rhys Nuttell is handling the sale.

