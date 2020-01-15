Cairns industrial starts year on a high

Industrial properties are in hot demand as a new decade gets under way in Far North Queensland.

Knight Frank agent John Lynch says he sold 98 Buchan St in Portsmith, home to B & K Auto Electrical Services, at auction for an undisclosed price.

“The property had been home to a very successful business for the last 38 years and it’s time for the owners to retire,” he said.

“This presented an opportunity for the new owners, which they grabbed with both hands. The bidding started strongly with eight registered bidders on auction day (November 11, 2019).

“We were always confident of a result given the location near the corner of Buchan and Kenny streets.”

The property occupies a 613sqm site with the new owners drawn to the large storage area the lot provides.

“As is typical of the lots and buildings in this area, it provides about 50% site coverage, with easy access to the southern access road,” Lynch says.

“We’ve had an outstanding year selling this type of property.

“Being between the $500,000 and $1 million range seems to be the sweet spot.