Buying the house next door from Banjo Patterson’s niece creates ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

Mark Adamson’s late mum’s decision to buy the house next door from Banjo Patterson’s niece was the best decision she ever made — the two properties are now worth a fortune.

His father, the late Charles Adamson, who returned from World War and set up a Readymix concrete business, had bought No.12 Ian St, Rose Bay, for £13,500 in 1959.

But then his mother, Florence Adamson, bought No.10 for $2.35m in 2014.

It had been the longtime home of Philippa Harvie, who the niece of Patterson, the poet most famous for ‘Waltzing Matilda’.

“When [Harvie] had passed away, after my father had passed away, my mother expressed a strong desire to stay in the family home as long as she could,” Mark Adamson, a retired geologist, explained.

MORE:

‘I ignored Packer’s advice and paid the price’

Buyers are hungry, but be alert for bargains

“No.10 might have been sold to someone who was going to pull it down and rebuild, and my mother’s bedroom was right on the corner of our house.”

So rather than enduring years of construction next door from a likely developer, the family negotiated to buy it, and it’s been rented to the same tenant ever since.

With Florence’s death last year, Mark and his sister have the job of selling both properties and, as Mark says, the sale of what’s now a very large block is “a good problem to have”.

Sales agent Alex Lyons of Raine and Horne Double Bay has a $30m-$33m price guide for the properties in an expressions of interest campaign closing February 28.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Lyons says.

“There is no other block like this available in the eastern suburbs where you get more than 2000 sqm of land with Harbour Bridge views from the ground floor, in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the shops.”

He already has strong interest from developers who are considering combining the two blocks and building one big house or two separate houses.

No.12 is a five-bedroom home designed by Bruce Robertson and built in 1971 on a 1357sqm block.

No. 10 is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Federation-style home on a 680sqm block. The zoning is R3 Medium Density.