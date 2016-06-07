Buyers sought for Queensland super site

The development site in Greenbank is to be sold via expression of interest.

A huge tract of land with approval for almost 1000 houses in south east Queensland is on the market.

The 153ha development site at Greenbank, 40 minutes south of Brisbane, will eventually be home to a new community, with 996 residential lots approved as part of a master planned development.

The land, referred to as ‘Teviot Downs’, is being offered for sale via expressions of interest, through Ray White Special Projects Qld directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams.

Creevey says that while most of the site will be developed, almost a third will be left as public parkland and open space.

In addition to the traditional lots, there is more than 13ha of medium density land in three super lots at the eastern end of the site

“The offering on Pub Lane, Greenbank, has an approved master plan for traditional urban living incorporating 996 lots with generous block sizes ranging from 400sqm to 2000sqm, with an average size of 580sqm,” he says.

“The land estate will also offer future residents more than 47ha of parks and open space.”

Creevey says the site also has the potential for further development.

“In addition to the traditional lots, there is more than 13ha of medium density land in three super lots at the eastern end of the site, which will allow for higher density residential development in line with future requirements of the area and the eventual development of the proposed Greenbank Railway Station directly adjacent to the site,” he says.

The land lies 700m from Greenbank Shopping Centre, while Brown Plains’ Grand Plaza Shopping Centre Browns Plains, Springfield Central’s Orion Shopping Centre Springfield Central and Springfield Central Railway Station are 15 minutes away.

The expressions of interest campaign ends on July 19.