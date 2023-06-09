Buy your own pub for just $5,000

Drinkers, punters and the average man or woman in the beer garden can get an idea what it’s like to be a pub baron like Justin Hemmes or Arthur Laundy by buying into an iconic Sydney hotel for as little as $5,000.

Fractional property ownership platform Bricklet is offering Aussies the chance to own a slice of hospitality heaven by buying into inner city institution The Lord Roberts Hotel in Stanley St, Darlinghurst.

Stanley St has been long revered as one of Sydney’s most beloved hospitality hot spots and the easy going The Lord Roberts has played a big part in that.

MORE: Iconic Sydney pub sells for record $175m

Own your own farm for just $5,000

How pub baron turned family business into billion dollar empire

And now the pub is being offered up for interested parties to buy into.

Fractional investing allows people to buy into a commercial opportunity and to enjoy its potential benefits at a fraction of the cost.

And since the pandemic pubs have become very hot property, as evidenced by regular huge sales, including the recent $175m paid for The Oaks on Sydney’s North Shore.

This innovative approach to property ownership allows people to purchase “bricklets” – smaller, affordable portions of the property – with a minimum investment of just $5,000.

“The Lord Roberts Hotel is inviting individuals from all walks of life to own a piece of this historic establishment and reap the benefits of co-ownership,” reads the listing for the property.

“Co-owners of The Lord Roberts Hotel will enjoy a range of enticing benefits, including exclusive discounts on drinks, invitations to special events, and much more.

“This unique opportunity provides a chance for individuals to become active participants in shaping the future of this iconic pub and fostering a sense of community ownership.”

And the opportunity to buy into the pub is expected to be well received by small investors.

“We are thrilled to have The Lord Roberts Hotel being made available on to the Bricklet marketplace for commercial property,” Giuseppe Porcelli, Chairman of Bricklet told The Daily Telegraph.

“This is a shining example of community wealth building, where individuals from all backgrounds can come together to co-own a beloved establishment.

MORE: Latest on property prices from PropTrack

“We believe in the power of fractional ownership to democratise property ownership and create meaningful connections between co-owners. The Lord Roberts Hotel is not just a pub; it’s a symbol of community, and we are excited to enable people to become active participants in shaping its future.”

Justin Knight is one such potential co-owner of The Lord Roberts.

“I’ve always dreamt of owning a piece of a lively and iconic pub like The Lord Roberts Hotel,” he said.

“With Bricklet, I can now turn that dream into a reality and be part of something special. I can’t wait to sip discounted drinks while celebrating the spirit of community ownership.”

MORE: State of Origin star scores first trophy home

Qantas boss to sell controversial $20m mansion

Epic Sydney home with gold pool sells for $16m