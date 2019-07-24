Buy this Observatory and Space Science Centre – giant telescope and all

Ex Observatory and Space Science Centre on the market in Bucketty.

Attention science buffs — an ex-Observatory and Space Science Centre has hit the market in the off-the-grid suburb of Bucketty on the Central Coast.

Previously the site of Koolang Observatory and Space Science Centre, the property at 5319 Great North Rd was once owned by Michael Marston, an ex-corporate worker who decided to open the observatory in the early 90s.

After a career in banking, Marston’s company was shut down by one of the big banks, so the science enthusiast decided to use the redundancy payout to open an observatory.

He created a science program for the general public and hosted many school groups at the elevated bushland site, which operated for about 20 years.

“I guess you could call it a bit of a mid life crisis — I had always been interested in astronomy and wanted to increase the public interest in science — something that I feel is lacking in Australia,” he says.

“I got to speak to over 120,000 people on a subject that I really enjoy. It took up about a third of my life and I absolutely loved it.”

Set among ruggedly beautiful bushland, Mr Marston said that the location was perfect for an observatory due to its elevation.

“When I originally looked for a property, I needed something with the highest possible altitude with no pollution, clear skies and relatively proximity to the Central Coast,” he said.

“The location is one of the few places in Bucketty with direct access to George Downes Dr.”

Marston stopped operating a couple of years ago, leaving behind a half tonne telescope, workshop and display centre.

While the current owners had plans to open a tourist stopover type business, their plans did not eventuate and they have left the observatory intact.

Views from the property reach all the way to the Blue Mountains and surrounding wildlife include local wallabies.

With a price guide of $750,000-$780,000, the property also includes a country style three-bedroom timber, second two-bedroom cottage and swimming pool.

There are further improvements including a workshop, site shed for office and toilet block including disabled access toilets. The property has graded internal roads and a large level carpark.

The shed has current council approval for commercial use or could be further developed (with council consent) to create income like a museum or arts and crafts and coffee stop.

Agent Michael Kidd from Michael Kidd Property Sales Kulnura says that the property would suit a hobbyist who needs space and power to run their business and could make use of the carpark and facilities.

“I could imagine a coffee shop set-up based around Apollo 11 because there are all these amazing models of rockets and spacecraft that has been left behind,” he says.

