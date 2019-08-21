Buy one house or the lot on Oakleigh East block

The four properties have plans and permits for 14 townhouses.

Creativity is going to be key as four neighbouring Oakleigh East houses go to auction at the same time.

Set to go under the hammer together on September 14, the houses from 169-175 Huntingdale Rd each have a price guide of $850,000-$935,000 — but it’s not quite that simple.

Because the houses can be bought individually or packaged up from two to four properties, Biggin & Scott Glen Waverley agent Julie Karl will have her hands full staying on top of the conflicting levels of interest.

“We’re going to have to play it by ear,” Karl says of the sale.

“We tried selling all four with plans and permits and the interest level wasn’t there … now people are coming and saying, ‘yeah, I’ll buy two but I won’t buy four’,” she says.

“The thing is, getting buyers around the $2-$3 million (mark) is easier than around $4 million.”

With approved plans and permits to build 14 townhouses across the four-house block, Karl says the vendor still hopes a developer will sweep up all four blocks.

The four houses last sold for $3.25 million in May 2015, according to CoreLogic.

The vendor decided to sell after getting plans and permits to concentrate on other projects.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Multi-lot Oakleigh East auction promises chaos as buyers take their pick”.