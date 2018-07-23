Buy a taste of the James Bond lifestyle at this $114m Bahamas island

Little Pipe Cay is one of the Bahamas most well-known and exclusive islands.

A stunning private Bahamas island with the potential to become one of the world’s most exclusive retreats is on the market, with a price tag of more than $114 million.

Little Pipe Cay, which is touted as the crown jewel of the Exumas island chain, is currently set up as a lavish island home but has a number of properties that could easily accommodate guests.

And if the scenery looks familiar, that’s because the islands have featured in both the Pirates of the Caribbean and James Bond film franchises.

Spread over more than 15ha, the island has five residences with a combined nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, all built by its current owners over the last 15 years.

Accessible only by boat or seaplane, the island also has a large staff and operations village, while every residence on the island has unforgettable sea views.

Complete with around 100m of dock frontage, the island can accommodate small and large boats, with a deeper draft dock near the operations area of the island, while there are numerous locations for super yachts to moor nearby.

A sea barn contains boats and other watercraft and equipment, and the island also has 24-hour security.

Little Pipe Cay is about 110km from the international airport at Nassau, which is accessed via commercial flights from Miami.

The island is being marketed by Knight Frank.