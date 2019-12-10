Real commercial

Bunnings Warehouse selling Lego-style stores this Christmas

Adrian Ballantyne | 10 DECEMBER 2019
Bunnings has launched a Lego version of its favourite stores. Picture: YouTube.
Bunnings has launched a Lego version of its favourite stores. Picture: YouTube.

Now everyone can buy a Bunnings Warehouse this Christmas.

While one of the hardware giant’s stores might not be in every person’s price range, you can now grab your own pint-sized version of the company’s iconic green and red outlets, with the release of a Lego-style warehouse building block set.

The 168-piece ‘Building Block Warehouse’ set features stickers that allow you to brand your warehouse in Bunnings livery, and includes a drive-in timber trade yard and an outdoor nursery/garden section – just like the real thing.

The Lego-style set includes a Bunnings sausage sizzle.

It even comes complete with the stores’ big Saturday drawcard: the iconic Bunnings sausage sizzle stand.

The box is retailing for $30 and is only available at Bunnings, with limited stock available.

