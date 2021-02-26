Real commercial
Bunnings: Epic new three-storey hardware store planned for Sydney’s northern suburbs

News
-Brendan Casey- | 26 FEBRUARY 2021
News Corp Australia Network

A new mega Bunnings is opening its doors in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay

An epic new Bunnings planned for Sydney’s northern suburbs has got the green light and is set to be the first in NSW to span three storeys.

Bunnings regional operations manager Alan Harvey told news.com.au the proposed multi-level Bunnings Warehouse at the corner of Warringah Road and Allambie Road in Frenchs Forest had been granted approval and the hardware giant was reviewing the conditions.

Artist impression of a massive new Bunnings planned for Frenchs Forest in Sydney's northern suburbs. Supplied by Bunnings.

An artist’s impression of a massive new Bunnings planned for Frenchs Forest in Sydney’s northern suburbs. Picture: Bunnings

“Spanning over 20,000sq m, Bunnings Frenchs Forest will be the first store in NSW to have three levels of retail, with on-site parking for almost 400 cars,” Mr Harvey said.

The construction cost is estimated to be about $48m, and the new store is expected to create more than 130 team member jobs.

“While it is too early to confirm an opening date, we look forward to providing a wide range of home and lifestyle products to the Frenchs Forest community,” Mr Harvey said.

Artist impression of a massive new Bunnings planned for Frenchs Forest in Sydney's northern suburbs. Supplied by Bunnings.

The planned new store will be the first Bunnings Warehouse in NSW to span three floors. Picture: Bunnings

The planned store is almost as big as the massive new $55m Midland Warehouse in Perth’s northeast that opened in December.

It is the biggest in Western Australia, spanning more than 21,000sq m, with more than double the amount of carparking as the old Midland Bunnings at about 480 bays.

