BSKT cafe Mermaid Beach: Plans to redevelop cafe up in the air with site for sale

Plans to redevelop a prime oceanfront area at Mermaid Beach are up in the air with the site hitting the market this week.

Ron Bayley and wife Tina own 4-6 Lavarack Rd, which includes an older building that has been home to healthy food cafe BSKT (biscuit) for more than 10 years.

The couple had sought to replace the two-level building with six luxury apartments as well as a new BSKT on the ground level.

However the property is now on the market with Amir Prestige Group’s Amir Mian via expressions of interest.

Mr Mian said the seller had come to a point in life where “he’s got too much going on”.

“If he was 10 years younger it would have been different,” Mr Mian said.

“He also understands the value of the position and understands how valuable it is.”

Mr Mian said the 809sq m block was one of the most “iconic locations” in Mermaid Beach.

“Everyone knows BSKT,” Mr Mian said.

“You come to Mermaid Beach and that’s your meeting point.”

“The commercial component of this property with a residential mix is very unique.”

“We expect a lot of interest in this one.”

Seeing double: ‘Ryan Reynolds’ is buying property in Queensland

Float away to contemporary acreage ‘cloud house’

James Bond-inspired glamour home is up for grabs

The property is being sold with the approved development application although there is no guarantee the buyer would go ahead with the plans.

BSKT was started by former NRL players Mat Rogers, Nat Myles and Greg Bird in 2013 and is across the road from the Nobby Beach surf club.

It’s a hive of activity most days with the location attracting thousands of patrons each week.