Brothel’s home of four decades could rise again or head to auction

A Collingwood property used as a brothel for more than 40 years could soon be back in business, after years of waiting for a new owner.

Peter Markovic Fitzroy agent Antonio Lorusso said the double-storey property at 100 Johnston St ceased operating as a licensed brothel in November 2021, when the tenant who leased the site shut up shop due to the cumulative impact of Covid-19’s lockdowns, and competition from nearby massage parlours.

The four-bedroom property has been for sale since January 2020 with a $1.5m-$1.65m asking price.

It was also for sale between 2017-2019 but withdrawn from the market for a short time before being relisted.

“A few people have looked at renovating it to live in but the offers have been too low compared to the expectations of the owner,” Mr Lorusso.

He said the 151sq m site, which has no kitchen, needed renovating.

“It is a bit old fashioned, it has red carpet on the floor and red wallpaper as well – it’s typical of the industry,” Mr Lorusso said.

“It’s a classic Victorian terrace in this area that has attracted a lot of people but is a bit limited because it’s on a main road.”

He said a Canberra resident in the adult industry recently inquired about the property.

Mr Lorusso said the potential buyer seemed keen to potentially acquire the site before its Yarra council-issued license to operate as a brothel expired within two years.

CoreLogic records show the property last sold for $1m in 2006.

The interior includes four bedrooms, a reception area downstairs and a large laundry space at the rear.

“It’s a blank canvas, you could come in and achieve your vision,” Mr Lorusso said.

The location is close to shops, cafes, bars, hotels, public transport, Smith St and Brunswick St.

Mr Lorusso said that if the property did not sell within a month or so, the owner might had indicated they would consider auctioning the premises.

“If it sells, the seller will celebrate after it has been on the market for so many years,” he said.

In June, a pink double-storey building at 31 Wells Rd, Seaford, leased to a brothel and adult entertainment club named Paradise Angels sold at auction for $1.56m.

