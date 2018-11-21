Brisbane’s Bulimba Barracks site up for sale

The Department of Defence has put Brisbane’s Bulimba Barracks on the market, unlocking 20ha of prime waterfront land.

The move comes despite the land still containing toxic contaminants, which the department says are normal for a typical metropolitan development site.

The huge tract of land, 4km east of Brisbane’s CBD comes with a master plan for housing, community amenity and public waterfront access, and is seeking expressions of interest from developers and other potential buyers.

Revealed in February 2017, the master plan allows for apartment or unit buildings up to five stories across the property, with most to be two or three storeys.

It is also understood the plans include space for an oval suitable for Australian Rules Football.

The sale comes almost four years after the Federal Government announced it planned to sell the barracks site.

Central to the sale is the Department of Defence’s consolidation and relocation of its Royal Australian Navy facilities to HMAS Moreton, located adjacent to the Bulimba Barracks divestment site.

In a statement, the Department of Defence says the site is subject to heritage conditions, which will be outlined to potential buyers.

“The relevant due diligence reports will be available to prospective buyers to inform them of their obligations to protect heritage values once the site leaves Commonwealth ownership,” the statement says.

An expressions of interest campaign closes on December 17.