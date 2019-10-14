Brighton’s St Martin’s Cafe site blitzes reserve

An investor has picked off a prime piece of Melbourne real estate in upmarket Brighton, buying a space leased to popular St Martin’s Cafe for $2.377 million.

The sale price for the strata-titled shop, which sits on the ground floor of the 116 Martin Street residential development, soared 35% above reserve at auction as six local and international buyers went head to head.

A domestic bidder secured the property on a slim 4.01% yield.

