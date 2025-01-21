Bridal business says `I do’ to neighbour amid major growth

Renowned bridal designer Tania Olsen is expanding her operations after buying a new Milton hub to house a retail showroom and wholesale facility.

Tania Olsen Designs is moving into a mix of warehouse and office space across two freestanding but interconnected buildings at 237-239 Milton Rd, Milton, after buying the property for $5.75m.

The business was at Lang Pde in Milton and the new Milton Rd property will be the company’s new headquarters.

Ms Olsen said it was a unique opportunity with her bridal and formal wear fashion label in the midst of a significant growth phase.

“We chose the property for its central location, excellent layout and strong exposure, allowing seamless integration of our showroom, production space and customer engagement areas,” she said.

“Our vision for the property, which we intend to renovate, is to create a dynamic hub that supports both creativity and client engagement.

“One building will serve as a design and quality control facility for our wholesale sector, while the other will function as a retail showroom, offering an immersive customer experience.

“This set up will ensure quality craftsmanship in-house and a welcoming space for our retail clients, with flexibility for future growth.”

The buildings at 237 and 239 Milton Road – respectively sized at 621 sqm and 599 sqm – were acquired separately by the previous owner in 2006 and 2017 and connected for seamless integration.

Surgical supply business LMT Surgical had occupied the property and moved out early last year when the business was sold and the owner put the property on the market.

JLL’s Sam Richards, who brokered the deal with Tim Jones, said the property was just 2km from the CBD and is directly opposite Milton railway station.

Mr Richards said its prominent address and signage opportunities on a key Brisbane inner west thoroughfare were a key driver of appeal given the tens of thousands of vehicles which drove past each day.

“With a high-profile position that draws significant eyeballs, plus easy customer connection in the form of eight at-grade parking bays and excellent public transport connectivity, the site represents a smart and strategic choice for a retail operation,” he said.

“This is complemented by its proximity to Milton Village, Park Road and Suncorp Stadium, and easy access to the CBD.”

